New Start/End Times for Four Charles County Schools Aimed at Optimizing Bus Transportation

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is changing start and end times for four schools that will take effect at the start of the 2024-2025 school year. CCPS has also established operating times for the Early Learning Center, Waldorf, which is expected to open in August.

Times for William A. Diggs, T.C. Martin and J.P. Ryon elementary schools, and Theodore G. Davis Middle School are being adjusted for the 2024-2025 school year. All time changes take effect August 2024.

CCPS is making the changes to accommodate and maximize transportation route efficiency, address traffic overlap in the area of the J.P. Ryon campus, and the movement of T.C. Martin students from the Transition School in Waldorf back to the newly renovated school campus.

The following are the time changes for next school year.

William A. Diggs Elementary School: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a 10-minute shift from the current Diggs operating schedule. The time change will accommodate transportation needs.

T.C. Martin Elementary School: 9:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. This is a 15-minute shift from the current school year. The new times are a return to the original times for the school prior to the renovation.

J.P. Ryon Elementary School: 9:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. ​​​​​​​ This is a 20-minute change from the current Ryon operating schedule. The new times will extend the arrival and dismissal of students from Ryon and John Hanson Middle School, located next to Ryon, and eliminate the overlap of traffic.

Theodore G. Davis Middle School: 8:55 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a five-minute change from the current school operating schedule in the morning for Davis, with a 10-minute change in the dismissal time. Most buses that provide transportation to Davis also service either North Point High School or Mattawoman Middle School. The time changes increase the window of time for buses to provide service to all three schools.



Hours for the Early Learning Center, Waldorf, will be 9:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. This schedule mirrors that of the Early Learning Center, La Plata. The Early Learning Center, Waldorf, location will be at 3155 John Hanson Drive in Waldorf. This space is the facility that currently serves as the CCPS Transition School with Martin students finishing the school year there. The Early Learning Center, Waldorf, will house additional CCPS prekindergarten students.

Schools are in the process of notifying staff, students and parents of the time changes for next school year.