Hollywood Man Arrested for Impaired Drive and Drug Possession

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the 24000 block of Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD, for the report of a vehicle blocking the northbound lane. Deputies arrived to find the driver and sole occupant asleep in the running vehicle.

The operator, identified as Jeffrey Neil Shade, 39, of Hollywood, MD, displayed signs of impairment, and as a result, deputies performed standardized field sobriety tests, which were completed unsatisfactorily.

Shade was then arrested for driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance.

A subsequent search revealed Shade had crack cocaine concealed on his person and was also charged with CDS: possession – not cannabis.

Deputies transported Shade to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center to await a bond hearing.