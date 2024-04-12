Police Seeking Identity of Suspects Wanted for Murder of Trash Removal Employee

Homicide Unit detectives released images of the suspects and video of the car used in the recent murder of a trash removal company employee in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville.

The victim is 30-year-old Idongesit Udosen of Lanham. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On April 4, 2024, at approximately 3:40 pm, officers responded to the 6800 block of Greenvale Parkway for a shooting.

Officers located Udosen in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspects are seen driving what appears to be a gray Kia sedan in the area of Greenvale Parkway prior to the murder. When the trash truck arrives at the scene, two suspects exit the car and shoot Udosen.

The suspects then flee the area. Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify the suspects. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0019420.

