Police Investigating Multiple Vehicles Stolen from Waldorf Neighborhood

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 7 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call for two stolen vehicles on Bancroft Drive. A Nissan Maxima and a Dodge Charger were stolen from one residence during the overnight hours.

Further, patrol officers took reports of thefts from vehicles on Windon Court that may be related. The Dodge Charger was subsequently located in Washington, D.C.

As officers pursue leads, anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Knight at 301-609-3282 ext. 0693. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest of the suspect(s).