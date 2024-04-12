Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Member Ray “Bomber” Nieves

The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of member Ray “Bomber” Nieves. Born in December of 1942.

Ray was a pioneer in the fire service for all of Washington Metropolitan area.

In fact, Ray was hired by Hyattsville, MD in 1964 as a firefighter, after serving in the Navy on the USS Coral Sea in Vietnam. Later in 1966 he transferred into the P.G. County Fire Service.

Transferring in Fire Prevention and the 1st Fire Sergeant position as/bomb technician in 1972. Working through the ranks of Fire Prevention and Fire Suppression until 1985 when he retired as the Operations Chief, second in command of PG Fire Department.

But Ray wasn’t done in the community, he served as the Vice President of Southern Maryland Hospital and after five years he returned to the Fire Service in Loudon County, VA as the Chief Fire Marshall. He did stints with Washington Airport Authority as Chief Fire Marshall for Reagan and Dulles airport. In 1995 he became Chief Fire Marshall of Alexandria. In 1998 he a had a medical situation that made him retire from the Fire Service.



There is no doubt he was always willing to share his talents of the fire ground, and of course help anybody that was willing to ask. He knowledge of fire code was impeccable. That we Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire department had him be the project lead on out fitting our temporary home at the Old National Guard Armory site in Prince Frederick.

His other great passion was the Nam Knights of America Motorcycle Organization, where he served as President of the local Skip Jack Chapter.

Ray is survived by his wife Carylon, his Two daughters Karen and Michelle. Two granddaughters Courtney and Savannah. His sister Millie and his brother James.

We hope you can join us in remembering Ray Saturday April 20th from 11 a.m. – 12 noon is the viewing with the service starting at 1200 hours. At St. Nicholas Lutheran Church on Plum Point Road (1450 Plum Point Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639) This is a church service per Ray’s wishes.

We will escort Ray and Family to Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens (3270 Brooms Island Road Port Republic, MD 20676), in which The Navy will present the US Colors and a pass and review.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department directly after.

All of us will always remember and thank him for his dedication and service to us … and especially to the citizens of Calvert County over the years. He will be missed.

