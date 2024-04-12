St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspect Who Attempted to Enter Residence

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance identifying and locating the individual in this picture. The individual is wanted in connection with an attempted residential burglary.

If you know who this individual is, please contact Deputy Michael Walker at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8092. Please reference case number 18747-24.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.