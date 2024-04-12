Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Arrest Suspect in Connection with Burglary at Waldorf Firehouse

Suspect Linked to Crimes throughout the Metropolitan Area

On April 11, 2024, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit, along with members of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, and detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., served search warrants at two locations in Prince George’s County relating to an investigation of a burglary that occurred in February 2024, at a Waldorf Fire station in addition to other crimes committed in the metropolitan area.

Through the investigation, detectives developed Kairon Andre Fuell, age 20, of Capitol Heights, as a suspect.

Detectives also linked Fuell to several robberies that occurred in Washington, D.C., and Virginia. Charles County Sheriff’s detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Fuell, who was located and arrested at one of the residences and charged with burglary, theft, and other related crimes. Evidence linking Fuell to the fire station burglary and other crimes in the region was recovered in addition to a firearm.

Fuell is facing criminal charges with other law enforcement agencies throughout the area. On April 12, a judge ordered Fuell could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond relating to the burglary case; however, he does have an active warrant from another police department and remains in custody awaiting extradition proceedings. Detective Logsdon is continuing the investigation.

