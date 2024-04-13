Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving a 28-Year-Old Pedestrian in Hughesville

On Saturday, April 13, 2024, at approximately 12:01 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 5 in the area of Wolfe Drive, in Hughesville, for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) was requested and TFC. J. Engleman, of the MSP Leonardtown Barrack responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the Collision Reconstruction Specialist indicates a Toyota Camry operated by Renee Hull, 45, of Lexington Park, was traveling on southbound Maryland Route 5 in the area of the Wolfe Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian identified as Enoch F. Rogers, 28, of Clinton, was walking northbound in the southbound lanes. Mr. Rogers was in the travel path of the Toyota and was ultimately struck.

Mr. Rogers sustained injuries not compatible with life and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Pedestrian error appears to be the factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the MSP La Plata Barrack (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing. Case # 24-MSP-011711

