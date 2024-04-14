Police Respond to Large Fight at Cadillac Jacks in Lexington Park – Male Flown Out with Multiple Stab Wounds

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, at approximately 12:10 a.m., police responded to the Cadillac Jacks located at 21367 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported large fight and active disturbance.

Police arrived on the scene to find a large crowd and a 63-year-old male laying in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds to the chest. A Maryland State Police Helicopter was placed on standby.

Emergency medical personnel responded and arrived on the scene to confirm a helicopter was needed. Medics advised the victim suffered at least 3 stab wounds to the upper-body.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and landed at the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood where they then transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.

