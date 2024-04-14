UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Arrested After Stabbing Victim Multiple Times Over Spilt Drink, Sending Victim to Area Trauma Center

UPDATE: Charging documents added. On Sunday, April 14, 2024, at approximately 12:06 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at Paradise Bar and Lounge (formally Cadillac Jacks) located at 21367 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 64-year-old male victim laying in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

As they began to render aid to the victim, he stated that while playing pool inside of the bar, the victim accidentally knocked over the defendants drink and offered to buy him a new drink once the pool game was over. The defendant wanted the victim to buy a new drink immediately and began knocking the remaining pool balls on the table around.

Security began escorting the defendant and his group to the exit, and while doing so, the defendant picked up a pool ball and threw it at the victim, which struck him in the head.

The defendant and his entire group was escorted outside. Approximately 10 minutes later, the victim went to leave and as soon as he exited the business, the defendant and several other suspects began attacking the victim with the defendant pulling out a knife with a silver blade and began stabbing the victim.

Medics stated the victim had a collapsed lung and needed aviation transport.

Several videos of the assault were provided to police and clearly showed the victim directly outside the business exit being assaulted by the defendant and other suspects.

Police were able to identify the suspect and responded to his residence in Patuxent Homes. Officers made contact with the suspects wife who stated he had just left the residence in her vehicle.

Deputies located the vehicle in the area of Great Mills Road and Chancellors Run Road and conducted a traffic stop and placed Smith into custody without incident.



