Maryland International Raceway Regrets to Announce Passing of Chris Miller

Chris Miller, a son, a brother, an uncle, a friend, and so many other things, has been taken from us too soon. Words cannot express what this loss means to us or how we are feeling here.

Please keep the Miller family, Royce, Linda, Jason, and Ashley, along with the rest of us here at MIR in your prayers while we try to navigate through this tragic loss.

Chris was a man who was full of life, always looking out for others, and had a heart that few can rival. He was the co-owner of Miller Brothers Productions, the Xtreme Dragbike Association (XDA), and the World Cup Finals (WCF). He enjoyed his time with family, friends, destination vacations, and his family here at the track.

His smile, personality, sense of humor, laughter, and overall presence will be greatly missed not just by us here, but by his family, friends, and the drag racing community.

We appreciate everyone giving the Miller family privacy during this difficult time.