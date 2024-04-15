One Transported to Hospital After Head-on Collision Involving Calvert County School Bus

On Friday, April 12, 2024, at approximately 8:47 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Catalina Drive and Comstock Drive in Lusby, for the motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a head on style collision between an Occupied School Bus and a small passenger car.

A total of 3 patients were assessed, with 1 patient being transported for evaluation at the hospital.

Firefighters assisted with stabilizing the bus for patient removal due to the bus being off the roadway. The scene was turned over to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and all units returned to service within 30 minutes.

Photos courtesy of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department.

The Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department would like to remind drivers that the roads are the most slick at the beginning of a rain storm and please drive safe in all weather conditions.

