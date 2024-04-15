Police in Charles County Arrest Man Who Made Threats of Violence Toward a Church

April 15, 2024
Steven Michael Heizmann, age 39, of no fixed address

On April 14, 2024, at 7:56 a.m., patrol officers from the Charles County Sherff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen about a man posting numerous posts on social media threatening to take a gun to a church on St. Peter’s Church Road.

The caller advised the back-to-back posts appeared to be threatening. As officers were responding to the church, the suspect went live on the social media site and continued to make statements and indicated he was not afraid to break the law.

From the live video, officers were able to determine the suspect was in the area of Old Washington Road in Waldorf. Officers responded and located the suspect.

A gun was not located; however, through further investigation, officers learned the suspect, Steven Michael Heizmann, age 39, of no fixed address, had approached several people inquiring about purchasing a firearm.

Heizmann was charged with making threats of mass violence, and  is currently being detained at the Charles County Detention Center.

