Accomplice in Hollywood Carnival Murder Sentenced to Life in Prison

UPDATE 4/14/2025: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Thomas Moreland, 22, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to LIFE in prison for his involvement in the 2022 Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s Annual Carnival shooting murder.

On July 15, 2022, Moreland and others carried out a violent attack that claimed the life of a 16-year-old victim and left another teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“The Hollywood Carnival is a long-standing community event that families have enjoyed for decades. The Defendant’s vindictive and reckless actions not only devastated the victims and their families but also shattered the sense of safety in our community during what should have been a safe and fun family event,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “This sentence ensures that the Defendant will be held accountable for the terror he inflicted on the entire community.”

Following a five-day jury trial in April 2024, Moreland was convicted of:

• First-degree murder

• Attempted first-degree murder

• Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault

During the sentencing hearing, the State urged the court to impose the maximum penalty of Life in prison, emphasizing the Defendant’s complete disregard for human life and the long-lasting impact on the victims and the community that go beyond the physical trauma.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier served as the prosecuting attorney for both the jury trial and the sentencing hearing on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Tyler Payne and Corporal Daniel Sidorowicz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were the lead investigators.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.

