Jury Convicts Second Man for First-Degree Murder at Hollywood Carnival

On Monday, April 15, 2024, a St. Mary’s County jury found Thomas Moreland, 21, of Lexington Park, Maryland, guilty of first-degree murder for his participation in the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department’s carnival shooting that took the life of one 16-year-old and left another teenage victim suffering from two gunshot wounds.

“The annual Hollywood Carnival is a treasured family tradition, but on July 15, 2022, the Defendant, along with others, orchestrated and executed a nightmarish event for those in attendance and inflicted widespread fear that rippled throughout the County and beyond,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

After a five-day jury trial, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted this Defendant of the following:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Attempted second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

Moreland will be held without bond pending a sentencing hearing, and faces a maximum penalty of Life in prison.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Sarah Proctor and Alena Mosier prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Tyler Payne and Corporal Daniel Sidorowicz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were the lead investigators and received support from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.