Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Past Member John A. Candela

The Officers and Members of the LVFD regrets to announce the passing of our past member John A. Candela. Jack served the department for over seventeen years as an active member.

During that time, he served as Treasurer for a number of years. He was a faithful member always working at the annual carnival running the bingo stand.

Jack served for many years as a line officer and due to working and living in town was available to respond to many calls.

The membership wishes to extend our sympathy to Jack’s family. May he rest in peace.

Obituary and service information is below.

Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit press release: Detectives are investigating a traffic crash that resulted in the death of a man.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 2:19 a.m., a sedan was traveling northbound on South Capitol Street, Southeast, near the Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and crashed into a drain ditch.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced.

The decedent has been identified as 89-year-old John Alfonso Candela, of California, Maryland.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411



John Alfonso “Jack” Candela, 89 of California, MD passed away on April 10, 2024 at George Washington Hospital, Washington, DC, with his loving family at his side.

He was born on November 27, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Pompeo Benjamin Candela, M.D. and Gwendolen Cormack Candela. Jack moved to St. Mary’s County in 1944 with his mother and two sisters. He attributed much of his success and work ethic to his time spent working at the Yates Family farm in Compton, MD during his youth.

In 1952, Jack graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Leonardtown, MD. After graduation, he immediately began his lifelong career in banking, working his way from bank teller to the CEO and Chairman of the Board of First National Bank of St. Mary’s. He retired after 53 years of dedicated service in the banking industry. On April 21, 1956, he married his beloved wife, Mary Ada Burch, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD. They were 11 days shy of celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary.

Jack dedicated his time and talents to the Southern Maryland community through his service with local foundations, volunteer organizations, and his Church. Jack was a lifetime member of the Leonardtown Lions Club and past member of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, where he served 14 years. In addition, he was proud to serve in the Army National Guard for 11 years.

Jack enjoyed many hobbies such as tennis, playing cards, boating, and framing Mary Ada’s paintings. Above all, Jack loved his family. He deeply cherished the time he spent with those most important in his life. Nothing made Jack happier or prouder than his grandchildren.

Jack’s life was a testament to hard work, dedication and a deep love for his family and friends. He cherished each and every moment surrounded by loved ones. The Candela family thanks everyone who shared special moments in his life and have joined us in celebrating a life well lived.

In addition to his wife, Mary Ada, he is survived by his two daughters, Marylee Candela Kreamer (Kenneth) of Mooresville, NC and Leigh Ann Candela Keller (Ernest) of Waldorf, MD. Also surviving him are his grandchildren: Ryan Kreamer (Katie), Matthew Kreamer, Emily Keller (Theodore), and Lindsey Keller; great grandchildren, Cole and Caleb Kreamer. He is preceded in death by his sister, Marianne Candela Stone, and his twin, Arlene Candela Cullins.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be George Kalnasy, Jr., Paul Kalnasy, David Cullins; Tim Cullins; Chris Cullins; and Ted Glaros. Honorary pallbearers will be: Bill Cullins, Michael Rigby, Joe Johnston, Ned Brinsfield; Ernie Bell; and Al Gough.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Knight Fund, St. Mary’s Ryken High School, 22600 Camp Calvert Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.