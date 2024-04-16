Suspect Shot by Police After Home Invasion and Stabbing Over A Money Dispute

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a stabbing and home invasion which occurred prior to a non-fatal officer-involved shooting on Sunday in District Heights. The suspect is 40-year-old Raphael Coates of District Heights.

On April 14, 2024, at approximately 9:55 am, officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of Addison Road South for a reported home invasion.

The 911 caller also advised an individual had been stabbed. The responding officers encountered Coates outside of the home. He turned and fled back inside.

Seconds later, the stabbing victim exited the home followed by Coates who was armed with a large piece of lumber. The officers gave the suspect repeated verbal commands.



As Coates moved toward one of the officers, the officer discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect.

Officers provided emergency medical care to both Coates and the stabbing victim until an ambulance arrived. The suspect and victim remain hospitalized and are expected to survive their injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed Coates initially stabbed the victim outside and chased him into the home. They are known to each other. Preliminarily, the motive appears to be a dispute over money.

Coates is charged with attempted second degree murder, home invasion, first degree assault and related charges.

Once released from the hospital, he will be transported to the Department of Corrections.

The Internal Affairs Division is investigating the actions of the officer who discharged his duty weapon. As is standard procedure, he is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. That officer joined the agency in 1994 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Anyone with information on this case or these suspects who would like to speak to a detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0021362.