Henry Lackey High School Staff Member Injured and Transported to Hospital After Student Fight

April 16, 2024

On Monday, April 15, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., two students were engaged in an alteration inside Henry Lackey High School.

The fight caused a large crowd to gather and resulted in a school staff member being injured while trying to separate the students.

The staff member was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A juvenile was charged with two counts of assault and one count of affray and released to their mother.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 0469.

