Calvert County Explains Their Implemented Centralized Emergency Medical Services Ambulance Transport Services Billing System

Calvert County has implemented a centralized Emergency Medical Services Ambulance Transport Services Billing System, also known as a soft billing system.

This program officially began Jan. 1, 2023.

Under this new system, citizens will not be required to pay ambulance costs regardless of insurance coverage or lack of insurance.

Although patients may receive paperwork requesting payment, the soft billing system eliminates their need to pay for ambulance services.

Through this system, Calvert County can continue its top-notch EMS service while maintaining the highest and safest standards.

Never hesitate to call 911 during an emergency due to concerns about the inability to pay. To learn more about soft billing, visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/SoftBilling.