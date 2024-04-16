Citizens Advised of Ruptured Pipe, Large Leak and Spill of “Sludge” at Solomons Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Department of Public Works, Water and Sewer Division advises citizens that a ruptured pipe at Solomons Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 500 Sweetwater Road in Lusby, led to an accidental spill of sludge. There is no impact to drinking water.

Upon discovering the leak, staff followed protocol, turned the pumps off and closed the valves, initiating immediate cleanup procedures. To mitigate environmental impact, lime was applied over the affected area.

It was determined that approximately 17,500 gallons of return-activated sludge reached a nearby stream that feeds into Hellen’s Creek.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management was contacted immediately, and bilingual signage was posted around the spill site.

For questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at [email protected] or 410-535-2204.