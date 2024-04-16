Juvenile Arrested and Charged as Adult After Search Warrant Finds Handgun with Large Magazine

On April 12, 2024, following an investigation, Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Intelligence Unit served a search and seizure warrant at a residence in the 21000 block of Stoney Brook Court in Lexington Park.

Police recovered a Polymer 80 handgun equipped with a high-capacity magazine.

Subsequently, a juvenile suspect was apprehended, taken into custody, and transferred to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center. The individual has been charged as an adult with weapons-related offenses.

The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) was created in 2022 and is comprised of detectives and a crime analyst whose primary focus is reducing gun violence in St. Mary’s County and safeguarding those we serve through innovative investigative strategies, proactive policing, and thorough investigations, ultimately leading to successful prosecution.