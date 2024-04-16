St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Investigating 3 Car Collision in Leonardtown

On April 15, 2024, at 5:25 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies as well as Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of Newtowne Neck Road and Wathen Road in Leonardtown, MD, for the report of an automobile collision involving three vehicles: a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, a 2014 Toyota Highlander, and a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

The initial investigation determined that the Silverado, driven by Salvador Martinez Gonzalez, 34, was traveling North on Newtowne Neck Road. The driver of the trcuk failed to negotiate the cruve in the roadway, crossed the center line, and struck the southbound Toyota Highlander, operated by Ann hardman, 60. The Monte Carlo, also traveling South on Newtowne Neck Road and operated by Joseph Green, 60, was struck by the Toyota Highlander.

Ann Hardman and Salvador Martinez Gonzalez were taken to area trauma centers and are currently listed in stable condition. Joseph Green and a passenger were uninjured in the crash.

Due to the collision’s severity, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Weather and speed are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to it and who has not already provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-2400, ext 2337, or by email at [email protected].