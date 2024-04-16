Police in Charles County Arrest Four Suspects for Armed Robbery and Recover a Loaded Handgun – All Released on Personal Recognizance

On April 13, 2024, at 10:06 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Meadow Lane in Waldorf for the report of a citizen armed robbery.

The caller, a male victim,stated he was robbed and the suspects fled in a white Camero. While responding, Charles County Sheriff’s Office broadcast a lookout for the suspect vehicle and Pfc. Karopchinsky located a vehicle matching the description on Berry Road turning on to Crain Highway northbound.

Karopchinsky conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver of the vehicle who told him he had a gun under his seat. M/Cpl. Saunders responded to the scene and made contact with the male and female victims.

The male victim stated that he was asleep in his vehicle on Meadow Lane when a masked male subject opened his driver’s door, brandished a handgun, pointed it at his head and demanded “everything he has.” The subject grabbed his iPhone valued at $800 and fled the scene. The male also had his MD driver’s license and two 10 dollar bills inside the phone case. A second subject opened the rear driver’s side door to his vehicle while he was being robbed, and he is unsure if anything was taken from the back seat. The victim stated that he knew one of the suspects as Julius Ford because he went to high school with him. He stated the subjects fled the scene in a White Camaro. M/Cpl Saunders made contact with the female victim who advised she was also asleep in the vehicle when she heard the vehicle door open. She awoke to see a subject in the driver’s door displaying a handgun and pointing it at the male victim. At the same time, another subject opened the back door to the vehicle and went inside. She is unsure if that subject took anything. The female victim heard the subjects saying “give me your phone” and telling the male victim to “shut up.” The subject at the driver’s door, took the male victim’s cellular phone and all the subjects fled. She stated she observed four or five subjects fleeing the robbery. As M/Cpl Saunders was obtaining the victim’s statements, the occupants of the white Camaro were being detained and identified.

The driver was identified by his MD Learners permit as Isaiah Terell Rice, 18, of White Plains. The front seat passenger was identified, by the information he provided as Julius Ford, age 18, of Waldorf. The two rear seat passenger were identified as 16-tear-old males.

A search of the vehicle revealed a Zoraki .9mm blank firing handgun, with a blank round in the chamber, under the front driver’s seat, a .22 caliber revolver loaded with 4 live rounds was located under the front passenger seat, a SAVA Magnum .9mm blank firing gun was located under the rear of the driver’s seat. The victim’s cellular telephone and driver’s license, that was stolen in the armed robbery was also located and recovered from the inside of the Camaro.

District Court, Associate Judge, Andrea R. S. Watkins ordered Rice and Ford to be released from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance as long as they meet the criteria for electronic monitoring.

Detective Gregory and M/Cpl. Saunders are investigating.