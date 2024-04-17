Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Seeking Identities of Theft Suspects

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft from the Dollar General, located at 30547 Potomac Way, Charlotte Hall, MD that occurred on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at approximately 2:00 pm.

The suspects stole over $200 worth of goods from the establishment. Parts of the license plate affixed to the vehicle were also intentionally covered by tape however troopers were able to identify the vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the individuals in the photos, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 24-MSP-011405. You can remain anonymous!

