Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 6 New Deputies

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, six new deputies were sworn in by the honorable Kathy P. Smith (Clerk of the Circuit Court), pinned, and signed their Oath of Office during the Calvert Board of County Commissioners’ public meeting.

Calvert deputies will join their classmates from the St. Mary’s County and Charles County Sheriff’s Offices for a final inspection and graduation exercise on Friday, April 26, 2024, as graduates of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy, Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 53.

Please join us in welcoming the following deputies to the CCSO family

Deputy Contic Deputy Chase Deputy Parrott Deputy Grabill Deputy Jones Deputy Madura

Thank you for choosing to protect and serve the citizens of Calvert County. We wish you a safe and successful career!

