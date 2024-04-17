Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Non-Fatal Police Involved Shooting Involving Forest Heights Officer

At the request of the Forest Heights Police Department, the Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a non-fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday evening. The suspect, 35-year-old Jhomari Delevante of Silver Spring, is charged in connection with the incident.

The preliminary investigation revealed on April 15, 2024, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers with the Forest Heights Police Department observed a vehicle wanted in a neighboring jurisdiction linked to an assault suspect.

Officers gave the driver, Delevante, numerous verbal commands to exit the SUV. When he exited, he was holding an object initially believed to be a knife and moved toward the officers.

One Forest Heights Police Officer discharged his duty weapon, striking Delevante. The officers provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived.



Delevante was transported to a hospital where he remains with injuries not considered life-threatening. A silver-colored multi-tool Delevante was holding was recovered at the scene.

Delevante is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure and resisting/interfering with an arrest.

The PGPD’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the actions of the officer who discharged his duty weapon.

Questions about the involved officer’s duty status and employment history should be referred to the Forest Heights Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a PGPD detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0021632.