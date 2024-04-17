Historic St. Mary’s City Free Plant Swap Day – Saturday, April 20, 2024

All plant lovers! The Historic St. Mary’s City is hosting an absolutely FREE Plant Swap this Saturday, April 20, 2024, and you’re all invited!

From 9:30 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., rain or shine located at the Margaret Brent Pavilion. 47414 Old State House Road. St. Mary’s City.

If you’re wondering what a Plant Swap entails, let us illuminate this fantastic gathering for you. It’s essentially a haven for garden lovers, a place where you can come together with like-minded individuals to exchange all things plant-related.

Whether you have an abundance of cuttings that need new homes, houseplants that you’re looking to rehome, transplants looking for fresh soil, seeds that promise new life, pots that crave new plants, tools that are ready to aid in someone else’s garden, or any other plant-related items that you believe will spark joy in a fellow plant lover’s heart, this event is for you!

Information on how to participate: call the Public Programs Office at 301-994-4371 or 301-994-4372