Summer Boost and Summer School Set for Charles County Public School Students

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is preparing for summer with academic programs such as Summer Boost for elementary school students and Summer School for middle and high school students.

High school students who have at least one year of high school under their belt who are looking to get ahead for the upcoming school year can take one original class credit virtually this summer. And for the youngest learners, story hours will be offered in July and held at five locations around the county.

Summer Boost

Summer Boost returns for students who will be in kindergarten through fifth grade in the 2024-2025 school year. Summer Boost, an enrichment program for elementary school students designed to prepare them for the upcoming school year, will be held at 11 elementary school sites from July 8 to 25. With a goal to reduce educational gaps, the program includes instruction in language arts and math coupled with social-emotional components and special area rotations.

The program will be held from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday with transportation, breakfast and lunch provided. Summer Boost sites include C. Paul Barnhart, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, Indian Head, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, J.C. Parks and J.P. Ryon elementary schools. Students are selected to attend Summer Boost by their teachers and administrators. Families will be contacted with an invitation to Summer Boost through mid-May.





Summer School, high school original credit

Students in Grade 6 through 12 will be able to make up courses during Summer School that will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, July 2 to Aug. 1. Free make-up classes are offered to students who did not pass during the school year or want to take a virtual original credit high school course. During summer school, students are expected to adhere to the CCPS Code of Student Conduct as they would during the school year and bus transportation will be provided to and from school. Students can bring snacks and their lunch to Summer School, and free bag lunches will be available. Grades will be available in ParentVue and StudentVue.

Students should contact their school counselor with questions and to get course recommendations. Registration is open from June 10 to 19, and will be started by the student’s school counselor.

Make-up courses for middle school students will be held at Theodore G. Davis Middle School and students must take two classes among language arts, math, science and/or social studies. Middle school students who need to retake one class will be assigned tutoring or Student Service Learning (SSL) if they have not completed their SSL requirements.

High school summer school courses will be held at La Plata High School for students who live in the school zone for La Plata, St. Charles and Westlake high schools, and Henry E. Lackey High School for students who live in the school zone for Lackey, Maurice J. McDonough, North Point and Thomas Stone high schools.

Students can take one full credit class in Summer School. Classes offered include Algebra I and II, Algebra with trigonometry and statistics, Art I, biology, chemistry, Earth systems, English I, II, III and IV, Exploring Computer Science for a technology education credit, Fitness for Life/Health I for ½ credit each, Foundations of Technology for a technology education credit, geometry, Heritage and Native Spanish I, II and III, Introduction to Advanced Math, Local, State and National Government, Personal Financial Literacy for one credit, Spanish I and II, U.S. History and World History.

The conferring of diplomas for Summer School will be Aug. 2. The ceremony is held for CCPS students who complete a Summer School course meeting the requirements for the Maryland High School Diploma.

High school original credit classes are virtual for students who have completed at least a year of high school. Classes available to complete over summer are English III for graduating juniors only, English IV for preapproved students, Exploring Computer Science for a technology education credit, Fit for Life/health for ½ credit each, geometry, personal financial literacy/health II for ½ credit each and personal financial literacy for one credit.

Early Childhood Story Hours

The CCPS Office of Early Childhood is holding story hours in July for some of the youngest learners in the county. Five sites around Charles County will host story hours for children who are 2 to 5 years of age.

Children and caregivers will participate in school readiness activities and take home a copy of the book read during the story hour. For more information and links to story hours, click here. The story hour schedule is below.

Monday, 10-11 a.m., July 1, 8, 15 and 22 — Early Learning Center, La Plata, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. To register for the Early Learning Center, La Plata, story hour, click here.

Tuesday, 9-10 a.m., July 2, 9, 16 and 23— Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, 400 Willow Lane, La Plata. To register for the Mitchell story hour, click here.

Wednesday, 9-10 a.m., 3, 10, 17 and 24 — Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, 12872 Rock Point Road, Newburg. To register for the Higdon story hour, click here.

Friday, 9-10 a.m., July 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Mary B. Neal Elementary School, 12105 St. Georges Drive, Waldorf. To register for the Neal story hour, click here. (Currently this location is full.)

Friday, 10-11 a.m., July 5, 12, 19 and 26 — Indian Head Elementary School, 4200 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head. To register for the Indian Head story hour, click here.