Police Investigating Student That Brought a Shotgun to Leonardtown High School

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, a member of the administration from Leonardtown High School received a report that a student may have a weapon in his vehicle. They immediately notified the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officer and the Department of Safety & Security of this report.

A search of the student’s vehicle was conducted and a .410 shotgun was recovered. The gun was unloaded, it is unknown if any ammunition was recovered.

This student will be disciplined according to the SMCPS Student Code of Conduct. They are also working closely with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department.

There were no threats made to our school or about our school.