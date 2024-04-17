St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday, April 19

To mitigate alcohol-related accidents and their devastating consequences, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) will conduct a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, April 19, 2024, along Route 235, in the vicinity of Hollywood and California. Deputies will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

Providing advance notice of these checkpoints is legally mandated for the checkpoint to be valid.

SMCSO recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools to combat impaired driving behavior. Providing advance notice of these checkpoints discourages impaired driving, raises awareness about the critical importance of refraining from driving under the influence

If you plan to drink, use a designated driver or a ride-sharing service. Doing so ensures the safety of both you and others on the road.