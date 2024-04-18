Joaquim “Jack” Henriques Matos of Waldorf, MD, passed away on April 11, 2024, at home.

Joaquim was born on February 19, 1965 to Joaquim Gabriel Matos and Amelia Henriques Matos in Waterbury, Connecticut. He cherished endless fond memories of time spent with his many cousins growing up in Connecticut. As a young man, he learned to play the violin while at Salem Elementary School in Naugatuck, CT. At the age of ten, Joaquim’s family moved to Waldorf, MD, where he attended St. Peter’s Catholic School and Thomas Stone High School where he graduated in 1983.

Joaquim was a very talented trim carpenter, who proudly learned his trade from his uncles, Agostinho Henriques and Adelino Henriques, when he shadowed them as a teenager as they built homes. Joaquim loved God first and foremost. He often evangelized God’s word. His family and Portuguese culture were near and dear to his heart. He was very compassionate towards all animals. He had a good soul and humble nature. As a young man, he enjoyed playing basketball and riding motorcycles. Later, his hobbies included woodworking, working on cars, and fishing. He enjoyed hand-carving many beautiful crosses throughout the years.

Joaquim is survived by his brothers, Alexander Matos (Rebecca) of Mechanicsville, MD, Norman Matos of Little Falls, NY, and sister, Diane Beuchert (Joe) of Charlotte Hall, MD. He has four nieces Sarah Quinn (Sean), Emily Cannon (James), Alex Ellin, and Alyssa Matos; one nephew Joseph Beuchert; and seven great-nephews and nieces Ronin, Elliot and Emmett Quinn, and Annie, Vincent, Eli and Thomas Cannon, family members and friends.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Catholic funeral service will be held on April 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peters Dr., Waldorf, MD 20601 followed by interment at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

