John Kenton (Ken) Green Sr

J ohn Kenton (Ken) Green Sr, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 7th, 2024 with his loving family nearby.

Ken was born on March 8th, 1933, in Domestic, IN to the late John Leland Green and Mildred Lucille (Stookey) Green. Ken and his wife moved to Southern Maryland in 1999 after living in Spokane, WA for 30 years. Ken was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Ken is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lydia Gaynell (Owens) Green, and his sister, Mary (Green) Dunham of Las Vegas, NV. He is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Shari Green of Tall Timbers, MD; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Matt Curran of Portland, OR; son and daughter-in-law, David and Jennifer Green of Shawano, WI; and daughter and son-in-law, Patricia Green and Luc Johnson of Portland, OR. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ken served in the US Army for two years during the Korean War era and settled afterward in Southern California where he worked in banking and met his wife Gaynell. They moved in 1969 to Spokane, WA, where he continued his banking career for several years before owning his own office equipment business for 20 years. In 1999, he and his wife retired to Southern Maryland, where he occupied his time working part-time at Ace Hardware in Lusby for several years.

Ken enjoyed the great outdoors, spending much of his time, camping, fishing and hunting, as well as cutting and selling Christmas trees. He also enjoyed attending his children’s activities when they were growing up, which included sports, music concerts, scouting events and church youth activities. Ken was an avid college sports fan, following football and basketball, especially teams fielded by Washington State University, Gonzaga University and the US Naval Academy. He was also a member of the St. Mary’s County Coin Club and he and his wife were members of Southern Calvert Baptist Church. They were previously members of Spokane Valley Baptist Church and Berean Bible Church before relocating to Southern Maryland. Ken’s greatest love was spending time with family, especially attending his children and grandchildren’s activities.

The family will hold a private ceremony to celebrate Ken’s life over Memorial day weekend.

