Barbara Ann Chapman of Leonardtown, MD passed away on April 14, 2024, her 76th birthday, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 14, 1948, to the late John Matthew Cooper and the Late Margaret Anita Bayne Cooper.

Barbara’s career as a hairdresser began in Newport News, VA and continued upon her return to St. Mary’s County for many years thereafter, working out of her family home, with many happy customers. She was on the St. Mary’s County Board of Appeals for many years. She was the president of St. Mary’s County Humane Society. She was a bartender at Russell’s Store and Bar where her favorite moments were serving the coffee club.

One of Barbara’s greatest enjoyments was time spent with family. She enjoyed the company of many friends; her door was always open, and her table was always full. Barbara was known for always cooking up a feast. The coffee was always hot and if you were lucky enough to visit her at Russell’s Bar, she was ready to pour you a drink or send you on your way with a meal for your travels. She would spoil any child in her presence with sweet treats. For many years she cared for animals of all kinds. She had a heart of gold and spent much of her time attending to the needs of others. She is, was, and always will be remembered for her kindness and selfless attitude towards others. Barbara, Mom, Granny, Mrs. B will live on forever in the hearts of her family and friends because just as her late husband did, she never met a stranger.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, John Grant “Johnny” Chapman Jr., her sisters, Mary Virginia “Ginny” Yeatman and Margaret Anita “Peggy” Barickman, a brother, John Matthew Cooper and her granddaughter, Rebecca L. Cullison.

She is survived by two sisters, Jean and Linda, her son, John “Bubba” Chapman III (Denise) of Hollywood, MD, 3 grandchildren Natalie, Hayley and LJ; her daughter, Lorie Cullison (Mike) of Leonardtown, MD, 5 grandchildren: Olivia, Elijah, Allison, Dylan and Vanessa and one great-grandchild; her daughter, Liz Voorhaar (Ed), 5 grandchildren: Brandon,3 great-grandchildren, Donna, Edward, John, and Bill; and her bonus boys Nash Doyle and Brandon Wood.

Family will receive friends for Barbara’s Life Celebration on Monday, April 22, 2024 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Paul Nguyen on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. Georges Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Great Mills, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be John “LJ” Chapman IV, Brandon Chapman, James Barnes, Mark Fulton, Nash Doyle and Brandon Wood. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Second District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

The Chapman Family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank you to the nurses and staff of St. Mary’s County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Leonardtown, MD, your care and attentiveness to Mrs. Barbara will never be forgotten and is appreciated more then you will ever know.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.