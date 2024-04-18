James Eugene Thorne, 89 of Port Republic (formerly of Charlotte Hall), MD, passed away at home with his family by his side on April 6, 2024. He was born on March 23, 1935, in Meadows, MD to the late Richard Russell Thorne and the late Margaret (Randall) Thorne.

James, fondly known as “Sid” to most and “Jim” to others, had a green thumb and could grow just about anything when he was gardening, played his favorite lottery numbers every day, and was a friend to all who knew him. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America for 63 years and could work on or tell you anything you would want to know about old vehicles. Having joined the Forestville Volunteer Fire Department at the age of 14, he has been a member for 75 years.

More than anything in life, he loved his family.

Soon after his graduation from Frederick Sasscer High School in Upper Marlboro, MD, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1957 and his first assignment was Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, where he attended engineer school. Once his training was complete, he was assigned to the Headquarters Battery 18th Artillery Group, Pittsburgh, PA, as part of more than a dozen missile sites established to protect the “Pittsburgh Defense Area” from any foreign interference to the steel capital of the world during that time. He was Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Army Corps Reserves in 1963.

While stationed in Pittsburgh, he met the love of his life Lois (McClelland) Thorne. They would be married 64 years on May 14th and were blessed with their daughter Kim Gryskewicz (Paul), grandchildren James, (Jessica), John (Nikkie), and Abby (Casey), as well as, eight great-children, Albert, Lacey, Jack, Henry, Eloise, Jago, Letty and Paul, whom he adored.

He worked at Andrews Air Force Base, PEPCO, and finally, the District of Columbia Fire Department, where he worked for almost 30 years as a mechanic, machinist, and Shop Foreman within the Apparatus Division until his retirement.

In 1967, he rescued his neighbor from her home that was engulfed in flames after a Navy Jet crashed into it. Because of his valiant efforts, he was awarded the Carnegie Bronze Medal of Honor. Again in 1996, he was nominated for “extraordinary” volunteer work and as a “community Hero” and was selected as one of 100 Maryland participants to be an Olympic Torch Bearer for the 1996 Olympics. He was a humble man and very honored by these two special recognitions.

James was predeceased by his brothers, Charles R. Thorne, Paul H. Thorne, Sr.; sisters, Ruth R. Alvey, Martha J. Schuman, and Elsie M. Sayler. He is survived by his brother, John W. Thorne, sister-in-law Janet (Denny) Steigerwald, as well as, many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, April 15, 2024, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, for a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment will follow the service at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pallbearers will be James Gryskewicz, John Gryskewicz, Casey Braswell, Paul Thorne, Jeff Thorne and Greg McVerry. Honorable pallbearers will be John Thorne, Paul Gryskewicz and Don Jump.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306, or t2t.org.

