Harold (Hal) Borodin, 84, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on April 7, 2024 at home.

Born on March 16, 1940, to the late Simon Shevinsky and the late Mollie Goldberg.

After graduating from high school, Hal subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Army. Hal spent the better part of his life in sales, which was a natural fit for him because he loved interacting with people. Hal married his beloved wife Windie on May 23, 1981.

Hal loved being with family and friends. He had a zest for life and lit up a room with his engaging personality. Further, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. His kindness and love of life extended to his pets, whom he fondly cared for as much as his family.

Hal is survived by his wife, Windie of Hughesville, MD; sons, Marc Borodin (Alexandra) of Vienna, VA, and Richard Borodin (Courtney) of Sterling, VA; sister, Sandy Berjansky of Myrtle Beach, SC; and grandchildren, Weston Borodin and Everett Borodin.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, for visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 238, 6265 Brandywine Road Hughesville, MD 20637. Website: Alpost238.org

