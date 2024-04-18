Donald LeRoy Ladd, 84, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2024. Born October 15, 1939, in Blair, Nebraska to Renard and Ethel Ladd.

In 1957, he met his future wife Rita in Washington, DC. Donald and Rita were later married on October 22, 1958, and were blessed with three children, Donald Ladd, Jr., who predeceased his father, Donna Ladd (Laura) of Annapolis, MD, Dwayne Ladd (Patricia) of Charlotte Hall, MD.

Donald enlisted in the Navy as a young adult and finished high school during his service. He later became a proofreader for Judd & Detweiler before transitioning to the Library of Congress. Subsequently, he joined the Government Printing Office and rose through the ranks to become the Production Manager. After years of service, he retired in 1997. In retirement, he utilized his skills to create custom cards for loved ones and forged a bond with the Amish community, particularly with the Yoder family.

Donald was a proud member of the Masons and hunt clubs. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. His passion for the great outdoors was evident in every aspect of his life.

Donald was predeceased by his parents, beloved wife, son, brothers Wayne Ladd, Rodney Ladd, Dennis Ladd, and sister Candice Janka. He is survived by his children, brothers Steve Ladd of Greenleafton, MN, Mike Ladd of Nickerson, NE, sisters Sharyn Duncan of Milton, FL, Patricia Weeks of Waterloo, NE, Kathy Taylor of Blair, NE, and Debbie Johnson of Grandmeadow, MN. He is also survived by grandchildren, Daniel Ladd, Kara Ladd, Lauren Ladd, Darren Ladd, and great-grandchildren Carter and Kayden Ladd, and many nieces and nephews.

On Friday, April 19, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.