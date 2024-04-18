David Patrick Ross, 47, of Swan Point, MD, passed away on April 9, 2024, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

He was born on March 12, 1977, in Washington, D.C. to Thomas J. Ross Sr. and Linda Ruth Ross (Revo).

After graduating from LaPlata High School, David attended Coastal Carolina University, where he pursued his passion by pitching for their baseball team. David married his beloved wife, Christina on November 18, 2006, and together they had two children, Mia and Nicholas. At the time of his passing, David was an IBEW Local 26 Journeyman for the electrical union.

David was full of life and love. He was a sports fanatic, loved music, golf, and being near the water, but his true passion was his family. It was rare to see him without a smile on his face or to hear him cracking a joke.

David is survived by his parents, Thomas and Linda Ross; beloved wife, Christina Ross of Swan Point, MD; children, Mia Ross of Swan Point MD, and Nicholas Ross of Swan Point, MD; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas & Katie Ross Jr. of Bellevue, WA, in addition to many other family members and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make a donation in David’s name to Mothers Against Drunk Driving at http://madd.org.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, Charlotte Hall, MD.