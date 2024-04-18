Kathryn Marie “Katie” Williamson, 38 of Hollywood, MD passed away on April 3, 2024 at home.

She was born on March 25, 1986 in Washington, DC to the late Bill Carter Williamson and Angie Marie Williamson of Hollywood, MD.

Katie was a lifelong resident of Maryland living in Annapolis, Lusby, and Hollywood. She was a 2004 graduate of Leonardtown High School and later attended the College of Southern Maryland. She worked as a Veterinarian Technician. Her love of caring for animals was evident to her colleagues, her four legged patients and their owners. She enjoyed listening to music, watching animation, horror and thriller movies, makeup, cruising around in her Nissan Sentra, caring for her leopard geckos, and cooking. One of her favorite dishes to make was chicken casserole. Katie will forever be loved and cherished by her family and friends.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her brothers, Alex and Michael Williamson of Hollywood, MD; aunts and uncles, Sandy Griffith of Annapolis, MD, Bonnie Bell & Ben of Annapolis, MD; grandmother, Joan M. Gardiner of Hollywood, MD; cousins, Ben & Angie Bell III, Griff Bell, Wyatt Bell, Mason Bell, Brooke Bell, Benjamin, and Natalie Bell. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Evelyn Griffith.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.