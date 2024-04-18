William F. Griffis of Hollywood, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7th at home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on August 18, 1941 in Wellston, Ohio to George Dever Griffis and Gladys Brown Griffis. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Bill proudly served in the United States Navy for 20 years, retiring in 1977 while stationed at Patuxent River, MD. He went on to have a second career working for the Federal Government until retirement.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife Giselle Griffis, their combined 11 children, affectionately referred to as “Yours, Mine and Ours”, Elizabeth Reed of Jay, ME, Susan Tobaee (Abby) of OK City, OK, William Powell (Nicole) of Lewiston, ME, Linda Reese (Jim) VA Beach, VA, Paul Powell of Auburn, ME, Brenda Bassford (Bill) of Hollywood, MD, Blenda Infinger (Randy) of Camden, NC, Michael Griffis (Katrina) of Valley Lee, MD, and Michelle Delahay (Gator) of Compton, MD. He is also survived by daughter in law, Denise Cline Powell of Albany, OH, sister Charlene Langley of Ohio, devoted grandson, Zachary Griffis, and 32 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Darlene Wells and baby brother Griffis, children John Powell and Cheryl Griffis Chesser, grandchildren Frederick Infinger and Elizabeth Infinger, and great-granddaughter Zoey Infinger and his loyal companion Willie.

In his free time, Bill enjoyed spending time with family including Lily and Sky (his four-legged children), traveling in his RV, gardening, canning, cooking on the grill, and attending NASCAR races. He had a gift for fixing and building things and he was affectionately called the “Human GPS” by his many children and grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered for his ability to give directions to anyone traveling anywhere. Anytime any of his kids or grandkids were traveling, they would all call for directions. He could tell you every rest stop, gas station and best places to stop and eat from Maryland to Ohio and from Maine to Florida.

Bill lived a full life surrounded by a large, loving family. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his kindness, wisdom, and generous spirit.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Burial will be held at a later date in Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and ACTS, P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.