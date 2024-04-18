William Robert “Bobby” Cowger, 75 from Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on April 8, 2024. He was born on October 10, 1948, in Washington, DC, to Doye Robert Cowger and Pearl Marie Zody.

He grew up in Southeast DC and attended Anacostia High School. After high school, he began working in the National Park Service and moved on to become an employee of the Naval Research Laboratory in the rigging shop where he worked for 39 years before retirement. He was never one to just sit still so he went to work for Jimmy Richard’s Excavating as a Dump truck driver before retiring again. He was always outside. During the summer months, you would always find him sitting by his shed listening to his music and drinking beer with some great friends from the block. He loved to fish, hunt, go crabbing, and playing horseshoes. During the cold months, he loved to play cards on Sundays and play on a bowling league. Most of his stories were those of his many trips to the family cabin in WVA, those seem to be some of his most favorite times.

William was predeceased by his parents Doye and Pearl, sister Mary Ellen, and grandson Richard Whitby. He leaves behind his children, Kellie (Philip) Morgan of Maryland, Hollie (Josh) McNamee of Virginia, Shellie Jo (Dyllan) Hall of Virginia, Tammy (Marty) Whitby of Maryland, and Sandra Cowger of Maryland, his sister, Sherri (Donnie) Johnson and brother Bernard (Dawn) Cowger. He was a proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who love him very much. And of course, his faithful and loyal dog of 11 years Smokey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s County.

All services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.