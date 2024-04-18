Edith Marie Lawrence, 86, of Lexington Park, Maryland, passed away April 3, 2024 in Leonardtown, Maryland.

She was born on November 4, 1937 in Maryland to the late William “Billy” Lawrence and Ada Mills.

Edith loved to cook Sunday Dinner and opened her home to Family and Friends. She loved to spend time with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. On a nice day you could find her cooking on the grill. She loved to go fishing and crabbing. She worked at various hotels throughout the years. The last hotel she worked at was The Hampton Inn in Lexington Park, MD, until she reached an age where she could no longer work. Edith enjoyed life. She loved to watch Pastor Joel Osteen.

Edith is survived by her children: Moses Lawrence of Nashville, TN, Margaret Lawrence of Lexington Park, MD; William Lawrence of Lexington Park, MD, Bobby Fenwick of Nashville, TN, Patty Green of Newport News, VA and Joseph Green of Great Mills, MD; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Virginia Perkins, Pearl Lawrence, Noemma Lawrence, John William Lawrence and Alfonso Lawrence.

Family will receive friends and family on Monday, April 22, 2024, from 10am to 12pm at Holy Face Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Scott Holmer, at 20408 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be William Kuykendall, Ron Blackston, Jeffrey Barnes, Carl Carroll, William Butler, Dale Thomas and Shaquan Dyson.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.