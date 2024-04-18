Mr. David Emmanuel “Buddy” King, 71,

Mr. David Emmanuel “Buddy” King, age 71, passed away on his 71st birthday, April 10, 2024, with his twin sister holding his hand along with brothers Michael and Calvin by his side. He was so dearly loved and cared for by his mother, siblings, and daughter Kandace throughout his illness. He was frequently visited by his children and grandchildren.

David was born on Friday, April 10, 1953, seven minutes after his twin sister, Deborah Elizabeth (King) Baker at DC General Hospital.

David grew up in Mechanicsville, MD and was an alumnus of the St. Mary’s County Private and Public School System. He graduated “Class of 1971” from Chopticon High School. He was involved in a host of senior year activities, such as the Boy’s Varsity Basketball (#44), he was voted “Most Attractive” and “Best Dressed.” He continued his athletic interest on a sponsored competitive team in a men’s league created with two of his brothers, called “Miller High Life.”

More importantly was his character, he was witty, charming, jolly, had a generous spirit, he loved all people, and he never met a stranger.

He started working at a tender age in tobacco fields and as a paperboy. He moved to Washington, DC after graduation, started a career at Metro in Alexandria, VA, where he later retired. David ran a dry-cleaning business, sold roses and photos at different venues. Additionally, he was a roadside salesman, and bartender. David always had an entrepreneurial spirit.

His love of music landed him in the band called K.T. Explosion, as the drummer and a Disc Jockey by the stage name “King’s Tight Rope.” David’s passion for music always had him DJing his favorite tunes which were typically the Oldies but Goodies. He was always the life of the party and boy couldn’t he dance!

David had a lot of wisdom, and he had no problem telling it to you straight. This is whether you wanted to hear it or not. He taught and shared wisdom to his siblings, along with his children and grandchildren. He loved to dress to impress at every function. He liked to travel and hang out with his family at gatherings.

Though he wasn’t a witness, he loved and often referred to God, as the “Great God Jehovah.”

Notoriously known as, Buddy, David’s various nicknames consisted of “Twin” by his twin sister, “Sissy.” “Road-dawg” by Marilyn and “Dave and King” by his friends. His children called him “Pops” and “Daddy”, his grandchildren affectionately called him “Pop-pop” and David called his children his “Cubs.”

David was preceded in death by his late Father, Palmer King, Sr., his brother, Charles King, his grandson, Tyrique, great nephew Kendall, great niece Diamond, Daughter-in-law, Beverly Bolt-King and many aunts and uncles.

He leaves behind his beloved family: his dearest mother, Anna King; his loving siblings: Michael King, Deborah Baker (Pat), Calvin King (Mary), Palmer King, Jr. (Margo), Marilyn King, Gloria King, Timmy King, and Kenny King (Amy); his precious children: Eric King, Mike Dyson (Heather), Kandace Asher (Chris), Anise King, Lyndsaé King; his darling grandchildren: Kia, Kayla, Tylaéq & Tyleha (Twins), Alijah, Ivy, Tyree, Mesha & Mikah (Twins), Sanaa, Giavanni, Ethan, Titus and Trinity; his Aunt Suzie, Aunt Inez; countless nieces, nephews, cousins; close friends, Janice Steele and Foxx; and many more that encountered him.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.