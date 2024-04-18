Malcolm Edward Talbott, 88, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on April 13, 2024. Malcolm was born on December 27, 1935, to Malcolm and Elizabeth Talbott.

On August 31, 1956, Malcom joined the United States Air Force where he served until August 30, 1960, when he was Honorably discharged. He later began Talbott’s Roofing and enjoyed what he did for a living. His passion for construction and dedication to quality workmanship set Talbott’s Roofing apart from the competition. With a skilled team by his side, he tirelessly worked to exceed customer expectations and create beautiful, durable roofs that stood the test of time. Talbott’s Roofing quickly gained a reputation for reliability and excellence, becoming the go-to choice for homeowners and businesses alike.

In 1960, he met his future wife, Dorothy. They fell in love and were married on August 26, 1961. Malcolm and Dorothy went on to have four children, Tammy Gibson (Robert) of Mechanicsville, MD, Ronnie Talbott (Teresa) of Mechanicsville, MD, Malcolm Talbott (Tammy) of Waldorf, MD, and Richard Talbott who predeceased his father.

Malcolm, who worked as a roofer for around 43 years, retired in 2001. During his retirement, he found joy in attending car shows, bluegrass festivals, tractor pulls, and county fairs, feeding birds and squirrels, exploring local coffee shops, cruising around on his golf cart with his grandchildren, watching westerns on TV, and cherishing moments with his dog Baby and his loved ones.

Malcolm was predeceased by his parents, beloved wife, son, and siblings Audrey Sliger and Frances McNabb. He is survived by his three children, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many friends and will be dearly missed.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s. https://giving.medstarhealth.org/medstarhealth/get-involved/donate/hospice

