Deanna “Dee” Marie Stone (nee Mercure) of Park Hall, MD passed away on April 11, 2024 at the age of 63 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Petersburg General Hospital in Petersburg, VA on September 13, 1960 to Leo Henry and Mary Dean Mercure. She was the loving wife of John Stone whom she married at St. Michael’s Church in Ridge, MD on September 2, 1978 as well as the devoted mother of Johnny Lee Stone.

She is survived by her husband John Stone, her son Johnny Stone and her siblings Leo Paul (Lisa) Mercure of Scotland, MD, Ruth Mercure of Bryantown, MD, and Conrad Mercure (Cindy – deceased), of Lake Toxaway, NC. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters in law, Paul Bean of Morganza, MD, Ernie Stone (Kathie) of Indiana, Joyce Stone Bean of St. Mary’s City, MD, Betty “Punkin” Klug (Tom), of Park Hall, MD, and Teresa Wood of St. Inigoes, MD as well as a host of nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister-in-law Mary Ann Bean, sister-in-law Cindy Mercure, and brother-in-law Raymond Stone.

Dee graduated in 1978 from Great Mills High School in Great Mills, MD and married shortly after becoming a wife, mother, and homemaker for her husband and son. She provided daycare for many children including her nephews and nieces throughout the years. She loved babies and little children. She was the ultimate care giver to anyone in the family.

She kept an immaculate house and loved to work in the yard. She was constantly changing flower beds, moving bushes, weeding, and Heaven forbid there be a stick in the yard because she would fret and fuss until she could get out there and pick it up. Once, she and her sister went on a trip to Dover and when walking into a building there on the manicured bank was a weed sticking up and she scaled the embankment to pull that weed out and toss it in the trash – true story. Her family deeply loved her. She was always around to lend an ear or an idea and was always baking something to have there for dessert or offer to visitors. She made sugar cookies for every holiday, decorating them and sending them to family members. Although not overly spontaneous, she could be talked into going on a road trip whether it be to a thrift store, bakery, or to visit a relative but she never liked to leave home or go to bed if there was a dirty dish in the sink.

Her absence will leave a void that can’t be filled but there is solace in the fact she is no longer in pain or suffering and she is now in God’s loving hands with her mother and father.

The family would like to thank Hospice and the family members who took care of her the last few weeks and ensured she was comfortable and ready to make the transition.

Family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2024 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Mass celebrated by Revered Peter Giovanoni at 12:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge MD. Interment will be private. Fellowship will be at the Knight of Columbus Hall, Ridge, MD following the Funeral Mass

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or http://www.hospiceofstmarys.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.