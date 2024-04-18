Joyce Leona Ack (Brown), 81, passed away on April 10, 2024 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Charles County, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Joyce was born October 3, 1942 in Morgantown, WV to William and Ruth Brown. As a young child, she moved with her parents and brother Donald “Brownie” to Monesson, PA. She graduated from Monesson High School class of 1960. Joyce grew up attending church at the Salvation Army and remained deeply faithful throughout her life. She was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Town Creek, now the Patuxent Presbyterian Church where she spent many summers on church trips to West Virginia to help rebuild homes of those in need. Joyce married Edward S. Ack and as a Navy wife, traveled all over the East coast, eventually settling in St. Mary’s county in the early 1970’s. Joyce was a soccer mom, baseball mom, football mom and a swim team mom to her kids and their many friends. She participated in Christmas in April and Habitat for Humanity in St. Mary’s County. She worked for 20+ years at the Center for Life Enrichment and Vintage Values where she loved helping people. Joyce loved to read, dance and play Rumicube. She loved the Newtowne Players and the concerts at St. Mary’s College. Joyce had many friends in Southern Maryland and her friends often called her a gift and the sweetest person you’ll ever meet. Joyce was the past President of the local Companions and Buddies for Singles (CABS) group in St. Mary’s county.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, brother, and Edward. She is survived by her daughters, Dr. Diane Ack (David Tadlock) of Seattle Washington, Susan Danner (Darrin) of Stewartstown, PA, and her sons David Neill (Charles) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Michael Ack of Belle Vernon, PA. Joyce is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her name to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122, or your local area Hospice. Services will be private.