Robert “Bob” Vernon Young, 76, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at his home.

The son of Lester (Buck) and Hazel Young and brother to Nancy Young Wood, he was born in Cheverly, MD and reared in Laurel, MD. Following high school graduation Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as an infantryman in Vietnam. He served honorably and was a recipient of a Purple Heart for injuries he sustained.

Following military service, he returned home and enrolled at the University of Maryland where he completed a bachelor’s degree in business and history. He then obtained a technical certification in computer programming.

Bob gained employment in computer sciences with Arbitron, Time-Life, and the IRS, among others.

In 1986, he met and proposed to his life-long spouse, Linda Susan Bell. They married the following year. Bob was devoted to his family, his parents and in-laws, a kind, thoughtful, and caring brother to his and Linda’s siblings. While he and Linda didn’t have children of their own, Bob became a cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed.

As he approached retirement, it was discovered that he had Parkinson’s disease. That led him to retire and he and Linda to relocate to Leonardtown. His death quickly followed his hospitalization with a broken hip.

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me All the days of my life; And I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.” Psalms 23:6 NKJV

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.