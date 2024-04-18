Our beloved father, Gordon Walter Zollinhofer, “Zee” passed away peacefully in his home on April 5, 2024 at the age of 95. He is survived by his three children, Richard G. Zollinhofer (Linda), Noni Anne Evans, Lee Marie Steinberger, and step children Robert L. Patterson and Gloria J. Patterson. He is survived by his three sisters Ida G. Zollinhofer, Jacklyn S. Randall (Richard), and M. Candace Miller; and sister-in law, Janet E. Zollinhofer. He was affectionately known as Pop Pop to many, including his grandchildren Amy (Kevin), Emily (Gary), Celia, Carlton, Joe and great grandchildren Wyatt, Hank, Blake, Kaitlyn, Rylee, Dylan, Breanna, Jaxson, Brooke, Brenna, and Kamryn. He is survived by numerous nephews, and nieces. Gordon was pre-deceased by his parents and his brother, Reverend Henry E. Zollinhofer.

Gordon was born to Gordon W. and Naomi E. Zollinhofer in Washington, D.C. on January 12, 1929. He grew up in Riverdale, Maryland and Lanham, Maryland. He had a 75 year career delivering The Evening Star and The Washington Post newspapers. Gordon graduated from the University of Maryland. He served in the U. S. Army. Then he lived in Leonardtown, Maryland, resuming newspaper delivery as well as owning the Esso station in Leonardtown. Gordon gave to his community by serving in the Junior Chamber of Commerce. In the 70’s, Gordon started his A to Z Landscaping business. While delivering the newspaper full time, Gordon worked another full time job delivering parts for Bee’s NAPA. He worked until he could no longer drive, at age 86.

Gordon’s adult years included membership in the United Methodist Church. In his later years, he attended First Saints Community Church UMC at the St. George’s Island and St. Paul’s campuses.

A service of life celebration will be held on April 26, 2024 at 12:00 pm in the First Saints Community Church UMC, St. Paul’s Campus. Interment will follow at Cheltenham Veteran’s Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s or to the St. Mary’s County Board of Education Shoe Fund.

