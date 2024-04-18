Last Day of School for Charles County Students Set for June 10th; Last Day for Teachers is June 11, 2024

The last day of school for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students for the 2023-2024 school year is Monday, June 10. The last day of school for teachers is Tuesday, June 11.

These dates are final, barring any unforeseen inclement weather as CCPS still has two inclement weather days left for use if needed.

Four inclement weather days were built into the CCPS 2023-2024 calendar, and only two have been used.

The following is the end-of-year schedule for students and teachers.

Friday, June 7: Two-hour early dismissal for students.

Monday, June 10: Two-hour early dismissal for students, last day of school for students.

Tuesday, June 11: Last day of school for teachers.

The last two days of school – June 7 and 10 – are early dismissal days for students to allow for report card preparation.

Report cards for students will be posted online in ParentVue and StudentVue by Monday, June 17.

The following end-of-year dates apply to other CCPS staff.

12-month teachers’ last day is June 21.

11-month certified staff last day is June 26.

10.5-month certified staff last day is June 18.

11-month support staff last day is June 27.

10.5-month support staff last day is June 21.

10-month teachers’ last day is June 11.

10-month support staff (10-month secretaries and IEP clerks) last day is June 11.

10-month instructional assistants’ last day is June 11.

10-month food service managers’/assistant managers’ last day is June 12.

10-month food service workers’ last day is June 11.

Employees with questions about their last workday should contact their supervisor.