State Fire Marshal Investigating Suspected Arson in St. Mary’s Square

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at approximately 2:10 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Second District, Hollywood, Leonardtown and Solomons responded to the St. Mary’s Square located at 21600 Great Mills Road, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the rear of the 1-story stripmall.

Firefighters found multiple wooden pallets on fire located on the loading dock of the Potomac Total Fitness to the rear of the building.

The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes with no extensions found. Firefighters operated on the scene for one hour.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office was requested to investigate. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted.

