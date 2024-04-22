Charles County Public School Applications Open for Maryland Corps/Service Year Option Program for 18 and Older

Applications are open for the Maryland Corps and the Service Year Option Program, two streams of service created by Gov. Wes Moore’s administration as part of its commitment to public service.

The programs were launched last year when the state’s newly created Department of Service and Civic Innovation piloted the service pathway to education and career opportunities for community members who either recently completed high school or are looking for a career change.

Members, who must be 18 or older, are required to serve full-time at a sponsoring organization and participate in targeted professional development. The program requires a minimum 40 hours per week time commitment between the service at the host site partner and the required professional development.

Participants in the program will be matched with a partner organization that will provide job training, mentorship and other resources. Additionally, participants will earn at least $15 an hour and receive weekly focused professional development.

Recent CCPS graduates can apply online at https://serving.md.gov/auth/signup?role=CANDIDATE. The deadline to apply for the program is Sept. 11.

To learn more, visit the Service Year Option website.